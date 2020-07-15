Sports

Astros' Orbit teams up with Make-A-Wish to surprise 15-year-old fan battling cancer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros made a special visit to the home of a 15-year-old fan battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma Wednesday morning.

Orbit made a socially distanced delivery of a custom jersey and other gifts to the young fan's home,

Lourdes Rodriguez, 15, lives in Galena Park, and her favorite Astros player is second baseman Jose Altuve.

Altuve recorded a special video message for her as an extra surprise during the visit.

Watch the video above to see the sweet moment the young fan met Orbit!
