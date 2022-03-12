What to watch for now that the Houston Astros are back on the field in 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Forget about deals and deadlines. Spring training is underway after both sides reached an agreement in Thursday's Major League Baseball lockout. What to watch for the Houston Astros as the team reports and prepares for a full 2022 season?ABC13's Jonathan Bruce & Adam Winkler get you ready. Plus, are the Houston Cougars being overlooked in March Madness projections? Which Texas team should you keep an eye on? And what are Texas Longhorns football fans talking about at the rodeo?Watch the video above for the whole conversation.