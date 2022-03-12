MLB

What to watch for now that the Houston Astros are back on the field in 2022

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

What to watch as Houston Astros hit MLB spring training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Forget about deals and deadlines. Spring training is underway after both sides reached an agreement in Thursday's Major League Baseball lockout. What to watch for the Houston Astros as the team reports and prepares for a full 2022 season?

ABC13's Jonathan Bruce & Adam Winkler get you ready. Plus, are the Houston Cougars being overlooked in March Madness projections? Which Texas team should you keep an eye on? And what are Texas Longhorns football fans talking about at the rodeo?

Watch the video above for the whole conversation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhoustonhouston astroseyewitness newssports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
Players arrive at spring training camps hours after MLB lockout ends
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Film on Astros icon Nolan Ryan premiering at SXSW festival
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
TOP STORIES
Deshaun Watson faces no criminal charges in sexual assault lawsuits
Windy and cold through noon Saturday
Sex trafficked victims endured additional abuse at local shelter
Mother charged with child endangerment after 4 children found alone
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban is 'effectively over'
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Warrant served at county offices as contract investigation intensifies
Show More
Memorial Hermann and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach deal for care
Mother charged with child endangerment after 4 children found alone
Texas judge hears case on state's trans youth investigations
Car burglary suspect dies after being shot and run over in SW Houston
Second brother wanted for capital murder in death of 18-year-old
More TOP STORIES News