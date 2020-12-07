Major crash shuts down North Freeway inbound at Loop 336

Major delays on the North Fwy inbound at Loop 336 due to a major crash blocking all mainlanes. Use the feeder as an alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/niMIr21fEf — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) December 7, 2020

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident investigation is underway, shutting down all mainlanes of the North Freeway inbound at Loop 336.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.Drivers can use the feeder as an alternate route.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.