Traffic

Major crash shuts down North Freeway inbound at Loop 336

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident investigation is underway, shutting down all mainlanes of the North Freeway inbound at Loop 336.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers can use the feeder as an alternate route.



ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 kids missing with man wanted in murder, HCSO says
Firefighters say staffing issues delayed response in fatal crash
Deputy run over by stolen truck after chase in NE Harris Co.
Pleasant weather coming up with rain chances returning Friday
Astros super fan creates 'egg-cellent' tribute to Astrodome
Man shot to death while inside car near Greenspoint, police say
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
Show More
Family wants answers after man hit and killed on Thanksgiving
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
What to do if you're tired of your expired registration sticker
Here's a recap of the news for Monday, Dec. 7
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
More TOP STORIES News