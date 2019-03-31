safety

LyondellBasell and GEO facilities under shelter-in-place for elevated levels of benzene

EMBED <>More Videos

How the ITC fire has unfolded so far

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for two facilities near the ITC facility in Deer Park.

LyondellBasell said they had a shelter-in-place out of abundance of caution due to elevated levels of benzene.

Lyondell released the following statement about the shelter-in-place:

The safety of LyondellBasell employees, contractors, and the surrounding communities is always our top priority. In the last several days, air monitoring at our site had not detected any unusual conditions. This afternoon when the wind shifted we detected elevated levels of VOCs that appear to be related to the ITC event. Out of an abundance of caution, we released non-essential personnel from the site, and essential personnel are sheltered in place at this time. We continue to monitor the situation at ITC for any change in conditions.

GEO Specialty Chemicals followed Lyondell's lead and sounded the alarm due to high levels of Benzene coming from off-site.

Only the companies are under a shelter in place, residents are not affected. The City of LaPorte said they are not under a shelter-in-place and continue monitoring their air quality.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsdeer parksafetyshelter in placeoil
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFETY
Man accused of stealing bras during open house, police say
How to childproof your car
Toddler falls from 4th-story window
How to sign up for local emergency text notifications
TOP STORIES
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin announces he's cancer free
Houston boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida
Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.
Student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
Dead dolphin in Seabrook raises concerns over ITC chemicals
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stops in Houston
Slovakia elects first female president
Show More
Nanny murdered while jogging
Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
2 women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old
More TOP STORIES News