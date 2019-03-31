LyondellBasell and GEO facilities under shelter-in-place for elevated levels of benzene

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for two facilities near the ITC facility in Deer Park.LyondellBasell said they had a shelter-in-place out of abundance of caution due to elevated levels of benzene.Lyondell released the following statement about the shelter-in-place:GEO Specialty Chemicals followed Lyondell's lead and sounded the alarm due to high levels of Benzene coming from off-site.Only the companies are under a shelter in place, residents are not affected. The City of LaPorte said they are not under a shelter-in-place and continue monitoring their air quality.