LyondellBasell and GEO facilities under shelter-in-place for elevated levels of benzene

LyondellBasell said they had a shelter-in-place out of abundance of caution due to elevated levels of benzene.
Lyondell released the following statement about the shelter-in-place:
The safety of LyondellBasell employees, contractors, and the surrounding communities is always our top priority. In the last several days, air monitoring at our site had not detected any unusual conditions. This afternoon when the wind shifted we detected elevated levels of VOCs that appear to be related to the ITC event. Out of an abundance of caution, we released non-essential personnel from the site, and essential personnel are sheltered in place at this time. We continue to monitor the situation at ITC for any change in conditions.
GEO Specialty Chemicals followed Lyondell's lead and sounded the alarm due to high levels of Benzene coming from off-site.
Only the companies are under a shelter in place, residents are not affected. The City of LaPorte said they are not under a shelter-in-place and continue monitoring their air quality.