Lyft passenger on the way home from airport killed in drunk driving crash in Clear Lake

Rideshare passenger on the way home from airport killed in drunk driving crash in Clear Lake area.

By
Updated 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on his way home from the airport in the backseat of a Lyft was killed early Friday morning when two pickup trucks and a car collided.

It happened in the Clear Lake area around 1 a.m. on Galveston Road near the Pineloch intersection.

The Lyft driver was critically injured.

Authorities say Erick Deleon, 21, was driving a gray Dodge truck heading northbound on Galveston Road when he clipped the back end of a smaller, silver Mazda pickup, and kept going through the intersection. The Dodge then slammed into the Lyft car.

Officials told ABC13 that the passenger was texting with his wife moments before he was killed. He was less than five miles from home.

Deleon is facing intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges.

Sources say the 21-year-old told officers on scene he was pounding tequila shots at Bombshells, a bar less than seven miles from the accident scene. Bar receipts were found in his truck.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office says investigators will be at the bar today.

"We are going to get surveillance footage, get receipts, we are going to talk to people and if someone was overserving him then there will be more charges," Teare said.

The driver of the silver Mazda truck, that investigators say Deleon clipped, was also arrested. Investigators say he was drunk, stopped at a red light. He failed a field sobriety test.

While ABC 13 was reporting on the rideshare accident, a second crash occurred. A driver crashed into two HPD cars set up as a roadblock on Galveston Road. Police say he was also intoxicated. He was arrested.

Lyft gave ABC13 the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragic accident and resulting loss of life. Our thoughts are with all those impacted. We have reached out to those involved and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."


We've also reached out to the attorney for Bombshells. The bar was in the news in June 2018 after it's license was temporarily suspended for two weeks after a Houston police officer was hit by a driver who was allegedly overserved at the bar.

