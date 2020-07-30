community strong

Lucille's opens its back patio to shuttered bars in Houston

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Chris Williams, the executive chef at Lucille's in Houston's Museum District, has spent a large portion of the pandemic giving back to the community.

In June, he partnered with Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen to provide 10,000 meals to underprivileged communities in Houston. Prior to that, Williams and Lucille's delivered meals to hospital workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Williams is trying to take care of other individuals in the hospitality industry. Beginning today, Lucille's will host a different local bar on its patio each Thursday night from 6 to 8pm. The featured bar of the evening will be able to keep all of its sales and tips.

"We saw an opportunity," said Williams. "Everybody in the service industry is going through this. We had the space, we had the idea, and we thought it would be great."

The first bar to be featured is Ready Room, which is located in the Heights. They're known for live music, as well as their specialty cocktails that tell the history of Houston. For example, their Edward Thomas drink is named after one of the first African American police officers at the Houston Police Department.

They're grateful for the opportunity.

"We were thrilled," said Ready Room's Paul Clifton. "We're very thankful."

Visit LucillesHouston.com for more information on Lucille's, and ReadyRoomHTX.com for more on Ready Room.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbarhoustoncommunity strongcoronavirusbe localish houstonrestaurantcovid 19small business survival
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
LGBTQ community steps up to help Pearl Bar survive
Former radio personality's play connects people in mourning
ABC13 legend Marvin Zindler reads children's stories
'Ask Chefs Anything' raises funds for immigrant workforce
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump offers to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
ABC13's 'COVID-19 & Our Schools' Town Hall
Houston mayor sets challenge for August: Lower positivity rate
Texas schools race to get students ready for online classes
A weak front could bring strong storms late Friday
Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid pandemic
Show More
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
Here's how you can land a job paying $22 an hour
Council member lone holdout for $166K HPD protective gear
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels despite petition
Texas hospital throws quince for teen who underwent surgery
More TOP STORIES News