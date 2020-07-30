Lucille's opens its back patio to shuttered bars in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Chris Williams, the executive chef at Lucille's in Houston's Museum District, has spent a large portion of the pandemic giving back to the community.In June, he partnered with Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen to provide 10,000 meals to underprivileged communities in Houston. Prior to that, Williams and Lucille's delivered meals to hospital workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.Now, Williams is trying to take care of other individuals in the hospitality industry. Beginning today, Lucille's will host a different local bar on its patio each Thursday night from 6 to 8pm. The featured bar of the evening will be able to keep all of its sales and tips."We saw an opportunity," said Williams. "Everybody in the service industry is going through this. We had the space, we had the idea, and we thought it would be great."The first bar to be featured is Ready Room, which is located in the Heights. They're known for live music, as well as their specialty cocktails that tell the history of Houston. For example, their Edward Thomas drink is named after one of the first African American police officers at the Houston Police Department.They're grateful for the opportunity."We were thrilled," said Ready Room's Paul Clifton. "We're very thankful."Visit LucillesHouston.com for more information on Lucille's, and ReadyRoomHTX.com for more on Ready Room.