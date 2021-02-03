Luby's Cafeteria chain reveals timeline for closing all remaining locations

The beleaguered, Texas-based cafeteria chain adopted a plan of "liquidation and dissolution" in November that will see the company sell off its assets -- including the restaurants Luby's and Fuddruckers as well as its real estate holdings -- and distribute the proceeds to shareholders. Luby's estimates each share will generate $3.82 in proceeds. Shares of the company's stock (NYSE: LUB) closed at $3.12 on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The company has been steadily closing locations statewide, including its restaurant at the corner of Post Oak and San Felipe that will become the new home of Kenny & Ziggy's. Currently, Luby's operates a dozen stores in Houston plus additional outposts in Pearland, Katy, and Stafford, according to its website.
For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
