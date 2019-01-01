A home improvement store employee was shot by a suspected shoplifter in southeast Houston.The shooting was reported just after 11:30 a.m. at Lowe's at the Gulfgate Center Mall.According to deputies, the Lowe's employee confronted a suspected shoplifter when the suspect opened fire, wounding the worker.The injured employee was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.The suspect fled the scene.The Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office released the following photo of a man they're calling a person of interest in the case.