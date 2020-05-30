Emergency water leak repair may cause low pressure today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parts of Houston could experience low water pressure Saturday afternoon.

Crews are scheduled to make emergency repairs to seal a leak on a 9-foot pipeline starting at 3 p.m.

The line transfers water from the Lynchburg Reservoir to the City of Houston's East water purification plant.

Water pressure may be lower than normal while the repairs are underway.

The city asks that water be conserved by turning off sprinklers and avoid running excess water at home.

The repair may take up to 12 hours.
