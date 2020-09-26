Education

Louise ISD ends remote learning for all students

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Louise ISD will no longer offer remote learning for students beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29.

A handful of students struggled with learning from home, so the district said teachers and administrative staff would not offer virtual learning as an option anymore, Superintendent Dr. Garth Oliver wrote in a letter to parents.

In the letter, Oliver outlined four options that parents must choose from:
  • Come to school face-to-face

  • Withdraw to home school

  • Enroll in a private school


  • Request transfer status to a district that offers remote learning


The district said it will revisit remote learning if health concerns develop and will offer instructional support, similar to what is offered for any other illness, to any student that tests positive for COVID-19.

Louise ISD serves families in Wharton County which has a total of 1,360 positive coronavirus cases and 52 deaths.
