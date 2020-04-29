Personal Finance

Lottery: Colorado man wins $1 million jackpot twice on same day

WINNER WINNER! With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.
PUEBLO, Colo. -- With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials identified "Joe B." as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, KUSA-TV reported.

MORE: Lottery winner claims prize in 'Scream' mask to hide identity
EMBED More News Videos

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.



The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.

"Joe B." bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening, communications director Meghan Dougherty said.

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

MORE: How does the lottery jackpot grow?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoloradojackpotu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huntsville man dies after tree falls on his home
Lightning obliterates chimney of Pearland home
9-year-old goes missing after taking out trash in SE Houston
LIVE: Houston mayor speaks on eve of Stay Home order ending
Missing college student killed during drug deal, documents state
Storms leave thousands in the dark across Houston
Today's cool front will bring back some sunshine
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Harris County toll roads no longer free starting today
HPD searching for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
More TOP STORIES News