Lori Loughlin's daughter drops out of USC amid college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin's daughter has made the decision to not return to the University of South California in the wake of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.The 19-year-old YouTube star, Olivia Jade Giannulli, says she has no plan to return to school when classes resume on Monday, following her mom's indictment and arrest for her alleged involvement with the scandal.Since the release of the news, Giannulli's booming Instagram blog and YouTube page have taken a major hit. Sephora has also cut ties with the teen.