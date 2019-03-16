Operation Varsity Blues

Lori Loughlin's daughter drops out of USC amid college admissions scandal

EMBED <>More Videos

Olivia Jade decided not to return to USC in the wake of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

Lori Loughlin's daughter has made the decision to not return to the University of South California in the wake of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

The 19-year-old YouTube star, Olivia Jade Giannulli, says she has no plan to return to school when classes resume on Monday, following her mom's indictment and arrest for her alleged involvement with the scandal.

Since the release of the news, Giannulli's booming Instagram blog and YouTube page have taken a major hit. Sephora has also cut ties with the teen.

RELATED: Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade amid college admissions scandal
Report a Typo
Related topics:
celebrityoperation varsity bluesfraud
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
Operation Varsity Blues: Who is involved
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
TOP STORIES
2 dead following crash caused by wrong-way driver on HWY 225
2 victims and 1 suspect dead in wrong-way crash
Well, it was just beginning to feel like Spring!
Drag queen storytime reader once charged with assault
Police crackdown on street racing
Woman struggling with infertility delivers 15-pound baby
How George Strait became king of RodeoHouston in 1983
Show More
Houston couple hopes Match Day results keep them together
Man set on fire near Spring car dealership: constable
Teen pinned under car while carsurfing in NW Harris Co.: Sheriff
Harvey victims rebuild home with ultimate mancave inside
Mother gives birth to sextuplets, 4 boys and 2 girls
More TOP STORIES News