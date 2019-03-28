Loose tire on I-45 causes at least 10 drivers to get flat tires

Houston police said the tire came off an SUV around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic Hazard: IH-45 (Northbound) @ Allen Pkwy. Road Debris, Several vehicles with flats #hounews #houtraffic CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 28, 2019
Several drivers hit the tire, causing flat tires and traffic backups.
One woman said her car is totaled.
She says she just moved to Houston from New Jersey two months ago and couldn't believe this happened.
"I hit it first and then was just a butterfly effect after me. Every three seconds you'd hear another tire popping, pieces everywhere," Arianna Ricciardi said. "Nothing like this happens in Jersey. Everyone says Philly drivers are bad. You guys are awful here. Never lost a whole tire before."
Fortunately, no one was injured.
