Loose tire on I-45 causes at least 10 drivers to get flat tires

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a huge headache for drivers overnight on I-45 and Allen Parkway when at least 10 drivers got flat tires and damage to their cars because of a loose tire in the road.

Houston police said the tire came off an SUV around 11 p.m. Wednesday.



Several drivers hit the tire, causing flat tires and traffic backups.

One woman said her car is totaled.

She says she just moved to Houston from New Jersey two months ago and couldn't believe this happened.

"I hit it first and then was just a butterfly effect after me. Every three seconds you'd hear another tire popping, pieces everywhere," Arianna Ricciardi said. "Nothing like this happens in Jersey. Everyone says Philly drivers are bad. You guys are awful here. Never lost a whole tire before."

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Road debris can be a terrifying problem that can pop up at any time of your daily driving, and it's becoming a big problem in the Houston area.

