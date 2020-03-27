children

This company offers the happiest online content for children

In need of coronavirus activities for the kids during this this pandemic?

KidTime StoryTime is the original and happiest read aloud channel for children on YouTube.

"We do something that other people haven't been able to manage, which is make entire hoards of young children be quiet and captivated," Eileen Faxas shared with Localish's Karl Schmid.

"It's really quite extraordinary to be this positive force in the middle of all this chaos," said Faxas.

"We have the biggest library of children's books, bringing books to life with puppets, humor, singing & even storytelling," said Faxas.

Used by teachers worldwide, KidTime StoryTime videos allow fans to read along and their approach connects with children authentically -- all via YouTube.

Who is the StoryTeller? She's the Mother of Puppets, a published author, an Emmy Award Winner, and a self described, "professional ham."

KidTime StoryTime can we found on YouTube and their website KidTime StoryTime
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleschildrenyoutubemore in commoncoronavirusreadinglocalishstory time
CHILDREN
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
League City daycare offering discounts to families of essential workers
Experts recommend virtual playdates for kids
UH to move classes online after Spring Break amid COVID-19 fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 death in city of Houston involved recent traveler
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus
Memorial Hermann restricts patient visitation during pandemic
Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases
Traveled to these places? Texas issues self-quarantine order
Three Brothers Bakery has survived floods but is really being tested by COVID-19
Astros icon Jimmy Wynn passes away
Show More
COVID-19 tests: What to know about private and public testing
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
HCSO deputy quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus
Houston-area recovery fund set up in midst of COVID-19 crisis
ABC13 Evening News for March 26, 2020
More TOP STORIES News