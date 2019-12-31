Watch as these local artist melt glass garbage Into cool new stuff

At Remark Glass in Philly, 'garbage glass' gets a second life with fire!

Artisans Danielle Ruttenberg, Rebecca Davies, and Mark Ellis take empty bottles - mostly wine and champagne bottles - and heat them to temps of one thousand to two thousand degrees, then re-shape them into new products like mugs, bowls, vases, glasses, and lighting elements! Each bottle is hand-formed one at a time, going back and forth between kilns and tools until the new form is achieved.


The bottles are sustainably sourced from local restaurants down to individuals who drop them off, and new treasures are crafted from what would have otherwise become landfill waste if not recycled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston boy dies of flu, health officials confirm
Masked intruders kill man while 2 kids are home
Law firm offers free UBER, Taxi or Lyft rides for New Year's
The one where 'Friends' leaves Netflix in 2020
Greyhound offers free tickets home to runaway kids
Dad upset hotel he's staying in is hosting NYE swingers' party
Counting down to the sleepiest day of the year
Show More
Man's blood trail leads to abandoned trailer
Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won't end
CVS, Walmart expand recall of infants' ibuprofen
American Girl reveals first doll with hearing loss
Popular Houston tamale and taco restaurant to close
More TOP STORIES News