U :Dessert Story serves next-level Asian cuisine

By Victoria Vallecorse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Located in San Francisco's Marina District, U :Dessert Story Vintage Brunch+Dessert serves up a Japanese-style brunch along with bingsoo, or shaved ice that mimics the texture of snow! At U :Dessert Story, expect a photogenic variety of next-level Asian cuisine influenced by Korean, Japanese, and Thai passion.

Owner, Tammy Boonlieng believes that we eat with our eyes before we actually dig in. With innovative ingredient combinations, vintage plates, and special effects, each dish can be likened to a piece of art. The restaurant itself is decked out in classic Thai decorations, featuring a wall full of flowers inspired by those that grow in Thailand.

They don't call it "U" for nothing! Whether you're chowing down on savory-sweet brunch creations or diving into colorfully creative desserts, it's all about having your dishes, your way! Visitors can control the aesthetic and flavoring of their food by modifying the ingredients offered to create their own version of each dish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscowafflesfoodasian influencesmarina districtinternational cuisinethai foodbreakfastlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
2 arrested after high-speed chase in north Harris County
Family of crash victim begs people not to drink and drive
Metal shatters woman's front and back windshield on highway
AJ Hinch says 'he's truly sorry' for sign-stealing scandal
Lake Charles casino warns of norovirus outbreak
Enjoy the weekend as stormy weather returns next week
Show More
Debate recap: Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Judge accused of calling juror 'Aunt Jemima' suspended
Moments leading up to fatal crash that killed 3 caught on video
Houston mother waits to reunite with toddler evacuated from Wuhan
Baylor suspends 14 baseball players 2 games each over hazing
More TOP STORIES News