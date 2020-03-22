This suit is made entirely from zippers!

Zippers, zippers everywhere!

Fashion Designer Christos Taltsidis boasts a truly unique clothing item and the confidence to back it up: a suit, painstakingly sewn entirely with zippers! And wait until you see his red zipper dress!


"It's the only one in the world," Taltsidis said. "All zippers. The whole jacket and pants are made out of zippers."

The international fur and leather designer said, "New York is nothing next to Chicago. Let New York create this."

Taltsidis has a true passion and aims to create things that are completely different than anything else.


He said it took him about three months to create is unique red zipper dress, adding each teeth one by one by hand.

For more information search Christos Furs on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
Fort Bend continues disinfectant event as more businesses close
Showers possible today as temperatures climb into the 80s
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 150
Dave Ward talks about social distancing amid pandemic
Glasses, not contacts, could protect you from COVID-19
25-year-old Katy man shares what its like to have COVID-19
Show More
Kroger giving one-time bonuses to employees during pandemic
Sheldon ISD teachers connect with students through car parade
Need for nurses leads Gov. Greg Abbott to waive regulations
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site prepares to screen all others
More TOP STORIES News