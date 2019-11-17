This is the World's Craziest Grilled Cheese

What do chicken tenders, French fries, bacon, and tater tots have in common? They all taste great inside a GIGANTIC grilled cheese!

Cheesie's Pub & Grub in Chicago offers a supersized, stuffed grilled cheese. Do you think you can take it on?

"We specialize in amazing grilled cheese sandwiches. We've got all different versions of grilled cheese," said Owner Chris Johnston.

Johnston said he was a picky eater as a child.

"What I was all about was putting all sorts of foods I liked growing up inside of grilled cheese sandwiches," he said. "We just try to get the ingredients that the average person is going to love, no matter what."
