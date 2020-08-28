localish

Hinata Farms is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- Rachel Kimura considers it "innately human" to farm.

"It just feels right to be connected to the land and be connected to nature," Kimura said.

Kimura is the founder of Hinata Farms, a Japanese heritage farm located in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Bronzeville. Hinata is the first farm of its kind in Chicago, and it has introduced East Asian vegetables into Chicago's urban growing community.

Along with offering unique produce locally, Kimura built the farm based on the "natural farming" teachings of Masanobu Fukuoka, who practiced a more observational style of farming with less human intervention.

"It's an approach where you use what nature already does on its own because nature's already perfected a lot of these (growing) processes," Kimura said.

Hinata is one of six incubator farms in the Chicago Botanic Garden's Windy City Harvest program.

"Our mission is food, health and jobs," said Windy City Harvest coordinator Kelly Larsen. "We do that through seven agricultural programs that we look at as a continuum of opportunity."

Kimura went through an apprenticeship with Windy City Harvest before she successfully pitched the business proposal for Hinata Farms. She first gained access to the land in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted small business operations nation-wide.

But Kimura's distinct vision has already had a city-wide impact.

"This space provides a way for the Asian American community to find a community through farming. That's something that I'm finding is increasingly important," Kimura said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevilleall goodfarminglocalishwls
LOCALISH
Escape the chaos at this magical place!
This 6-year-old motocross star will inspire you!
Azucanela provides fresh churros made-to-order
Healing through the therapeutic power of horse therapy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura blasted Gulf Coast with devastating wind
Electricity brownouts to take place in these counties
Hurricane Laura damages Lake Charles casinos
Man's home still standing after Laura rips through Gulf Coast
The city Gov. Abbott says got the worst damage from Laura
Louisiana teen among 4 killed during Hurricane Laura
Line of first responders travel to help Laura victims
Show More
This man lost his home to Laura, but nature saved him this
President Trump to visit Gulf Coast damage from Hurricane Laura
Laura's rainband could bring scattered downpours Friday
Tour of Laura's aftermath in Lake Charles
Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help
More TOP STORIES News