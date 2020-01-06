This Gallery Has Shown 9,000 Women Artists

CHICAGO -- Woman Made Gallery displays the work of female artists in the Chicago area. The first exhibition was in June 1992.

The gallery wanted to focus on women who make art and has shown over 9,000 woman artists at the space.

A dream in the making, co-founder Kelly Hensen opened Woman Made after her very first art showing. Since she has kept it's walls available for female artists to have a presence and voice in their industry.

"This is a very local gallery. This about the community that is here. Its about the women that come here," Hensen said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.J. Armstrong: Prosecutors admit to losing evidence
Austin mom killing: What may have happened before her death
Officer possibly shoots man seen pistol-whipping victim
Islamic religious teacher in Fort Bend charged with sexual assault
Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt's fiancee to Chicago
3 lanes on Southwest Freeway shut down for emergency repairs
Here's how you can still celebrate the holidays at Houston's Zoo
Show More
Woman dragged away, sexually assaulted by man who strangled her
Emergency road work blocking SW Fwy lanes for hours
Health officials confirm 1st vaping associated death in Galveston Co.
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
More TOP STORIES News