Chicago bridal shop makes masks for hospitals, jails, more during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO -- A Chicago bridal shop is not open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their employees are trying to help those on the front lines.

Novias Davila is in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Its employees are making cotton masks for those in need.


The owner, Tania Hernandez, is advising community members to use the masks as a last resource. So far, the team of eight has made over a thousand masks.

They are going to jails, hospitals and residents who put in orders. The masks are all free.
