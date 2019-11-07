Monty's Good Burger is a legendary, plant-based, Vegan, burger chain... but did you know they have a super-secret menu!? The secret menu items include, the dog pile fries, the dodgerberry shake and the cherry orange ice cream float. If you are feeling super adventurous add your tots or fries to your burger for a dog pile between the buns. Many of these menu items were created by customers so feel free to upgrade your favorite bite at Monty's and you may see it added to the secret menu permanently.
Check out more menu options here: montysgoodburger.com
Follow them on Instagram @montysgoodburger
These Are the Secret Menu Items At Monty's Good Burger You HAVE to Try
BITE SIZE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News