Gearys Celebrates 90 Years Just in Time for the Holidays

Family-owned luxury store, Gearys is celebrating nine decades of business in Beverly Hills. Named after H.L. Geary, former President of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, the store opened its doors back in 1930. The iconic store offers a wide selection of gifts for any occasion - everything from designer jewelry and watches to antiques and dinnerware. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Gearys attracts the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world. If you're looking for a gift that will impress and become a conversation starter, stop by Gearys in Beverly Hills. For more info visit their website:
Gearys Beverly Hills

You can follow them on social media: Gearys Beverly Hills Facebook and Gearys Beverly Hills Instagram
