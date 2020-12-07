localish

Family moves from shed to apartment, thanks to 8-year-old son's plant business

LOS ANGELES -- Hard work is paying off for 8-year-old Aaron Moreno.

He started his business, Aaron's Garden, earlier this year after his mother lost her job due to the pandemic. Now, the family of four has saved enough to move from their shed into an apartment.

"I feel happier because we don't have to struggle as much as before," said Moreno.

Moreno started his business in June to help his single mom, Berenice Pacheco, make ends meet.

"I never thought we would accomplish and come this far...we couldn't believe that we got a house," said Pacheco. "I admire him for everything he has been able to do that I haven't as a mom."

Pacheco now has a part-time job and with the funds from that, Aaron's Garden, and a GoFundMe page started by a family friend - which helped raise thousands of dollars - the family was also able to buy a car and furniture for their new place.

"I feel happy because now we could go places," said Moreno.

Through all of the financial help the family has received, Pacheco said they were also able to bring back her daughter from Mexico, who was sent to live with her grandparents in 2018 because of financial struggles.

"I'm just so proud of my brother because he was the one who got me back," said Ayleen Pacheco, Moreno's sister.

The family will remodel the garage of their new home to make space for Aaron's Garden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Chef with Down syndrome perseveres in the kitchen
Long Island dance school performs 'The Nutcracker' from a distance
Catholics find hope and reassurance ahead of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day.
SoCal entrepreneur designs socially-friendly mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor to launch program to help students learning virtually
2 Houston children found safe after deadly shooting
Firefighters say staffing issues delayed response in fatal crash
Shipping crunch drives online holiday shoppers back into stores
This Houston-area city is getting a new Amazon fulfillment center
Deputy run over by stolen truck after chase in NE Harris Co.
Serial robbery crew foiled by pawnshop security guard
Show More
UK readies for 'V-Day' vaccine rollout in war on COVID-19
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
Dollar Tree candles recalled over fire and burn hazards
'Home Alone' house gingerbread replica for anniversary
More TOP STORIES News