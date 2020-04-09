localish

'THANK YOU': Houston high school students write special letters to hospital heroes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Dear doctors, nurses, and the entire medical community THANK YOU!"

Millions of students are at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one class is spreading light across the area with letters to healthcare workers.

Hillary Houle's class at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas wrote messages to the medical community to share just how much they appreciate their hard work and sacrifice.

Houle has put all the letters in one Dropbox link so doctors and nurses at any hospital can read the messages of hope.

She's now hoping other classes will write their own letters and healthcare workers around the nation will know just how appreciated they are!

To read all of the thank you letters, click here.
