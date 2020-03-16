Hot tubs, saunas, and a volcanic sand bath! Sojo Spa in New Jersey is the ultimate getaway

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
EDGEWATER, New Jersey -- Just across the Hudson River in Edgewater, New Jersey is a city escape awaits. A rooftop infinity pool, hot tubs, multiple saunas, a relaxation room, and a volcanic sand bath.

Not only will this place rejuvenate you, but it also offers once in a lifetime treatments.

Glam Lab checks out the ultimate 'stay-cation' getaway to break down everything the 140,000 square foot spa offers.

Unless you're going to the actual volcano in Ibusuki, Japan - Sojo Spa is the only other place in the world you can try the volcanic sand bath.

Unlike most spas, you can purchase a day pass to access their best attractions. You can spend the entire day and refuel with a bite in their amazing café. If you want to treat yourself, you can add on anything from massages and facials to body wraps and an authentic Korean Body Scrub.

So, sit back, relax and let Glam Lab give you the ultimate tour of the Sojo Spa Club!

