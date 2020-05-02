Picnic tables for squirrels?!

Maria Trezza of Bolingbrook has collaborated with her neighbor, Rob Gibala, who makes the tables. They both split the cost. Each table sells for $27, with a tablecloth and nuts included.
This all started after Trezza saw her friend post a picture of a squirrel table on social media. That's when Trezza asked Gibala to make her one.
Gibala has a history of working with wood, so for him, it was no problem. What set this business on fire was a tweet Trezza's son posted about his mother's new trade three weeks ago. Ever since, Trezza's phone has been ringing off the hook!
If you’re in/near Bolingbrook , buy a squirrel table from my mom. She’s out of work right now pic.twitter.com/SsgXjjRS8G— Italian Anthony Davis (@DominickTrezza) April 23, 2020