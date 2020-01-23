This is where 18 million plants and animals went after they died

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia is the oldest Natural History Museum in the Americas and it has over 18 million dead specimens.The wonders inside vary from a giant guitarfish to a two-headed kitten.The Museum's behind the scene tours allow visitors to get up close and personal with the weird and creepy collections while learning why the preservation of these specimens is important to researchers from around the world.1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103