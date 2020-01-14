A 'miracle baby' was born after womb transplant in Philadelphia

Jennifer and Drew Gobrecht never thought they would be able to have kids. But then Jen signed up for a new trial at Penn Medicine where she would get a uterus transplant from a deceased donor.
The gamble paid off as her baby is now the second-ever born in the US from this type of operation.

At a press conference in January, Penn Medicine announced doctors had successfully done the transplant and the Gobrecht's welcomed a baby boy, named Benjamin Thomas. He's 8-weeks-old and was born just in time for the holidays.
