localish

Chicago's "Vaccine Angel" is a 15-year-old freshman in high school

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- A team of 50 volunteers have helped over 1,500 Chicago area seniors get signed up for COVID-19 vaccines. They're called the Chicago Vaccine Angels and their leader, Benjamin Kagan, just turned 15 years old.

Kagan, a high school freshman, has developed a daily routine which includes four set times to schedule vaccine appointments for strangers: before school, during lunch, after school, and at the stroke of midnight (when more appointments are posted).

"A lot of people tell me that its crazy that Im not 15," Kagan said. "You know, one woman said Can I talk to your mom?"

Benjamin's parents, Ali and Irv, said their son has always been interested in figuring out systems and problem solving. But this is the biggest impact they've ever seen him make.

"It's just amazing to us that, at 15 years old, he could have such an impact and help so many people and be good at it," Irv Kagan said.

Benjamin said he and his team will remain dedicated to their work until everyone who is eligible can easily get vaccinated. He knows that may take a while.

"You know its a big responsibility, but someone needs to do it," Kagan said.

Localish produced this story in collaboration with Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkvaccinescoronavirus helpcovid 19 vaccinefeel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Girls on the Run celebrates 20 years of helping girls be their best selves
Teens help seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Viral TikTok beekeeper scoops up bees with her hands
It's the "American Idol" of ballet auditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl dies after shooting sparked by argument over water
22 women have come forward against Deshaun Watson, lawyer says
Tony Buzbee's Watson lawsuits latest foray into the spotlight
Beautiful this afternoon, allergy woes increasing
Watch Texan Live's Game of the Week: Porter vs. New Caney
UFC officially lands event in May at Houston's Toyota Center
UH Cougars' March Madness journey gets underway tonight
Show More
Body cam video surfaces of maskless woman's 2nd arrest
Motorcyclist arrested after police chase in Houston's East End
More sites opening to handle influx of migrant children
Galveston fishing group treated to rare killer whale sighting
What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps
More TOP STORIES News