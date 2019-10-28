germany

Long Live the Accordion

Good music, fellowship, and Just Accordions! Accordion and button box accordion players meet on every 2nd Thursday of the month for a fun night of pure accordion music of all types. You never know who will show up for this accordion jam session. Many accordion players in OC are invested in seeing the instrument continue to survive, bringing the instrument into the 21st century through a variety of genres, from polka to punk. Accordions are sized according to the number of bass buttons on their left-hand side-12, 48, 72 and 120 being the most common configurations. Reeds in the accordion are tuned by scratching the metal, which decides if the note goes up, down or middle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyorange county newsmusicgermanyculture
GERMANY
King's Biergarten & Restaurant: From Car Wash to Biergarten
Police pull over naked man riding scooter
German nurse convicted of murdering 85 patients; gets life
Houston-bound passenger dies during flight from Germany
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Man accused of stuffing wife's body in fridge representing self
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
Check your costume! Here's the forecast for Halloween
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Here's why we should all wear a flannel shirt during Game 6
Astros fans want Lance McCullers Jr. to throw Game 6 first pitch
Show More
Hip-Hop pioneer Doctor Dre loses vision due to diabetes
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Police believe missing woman was murdered by ex-boyfriend
Beloved Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant suddenly shuts down
Astros fans remake 'Baby Shark' song
More TOP STORIES News