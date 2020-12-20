localish

Check out how the Lincoln Park Zoo celebrates the holidays

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- A Chicago holiday tradition lives on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Park Zoo's annual ZooLights celebration started Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 3.

"We light up all the trees, put up over 100 displays," said Josh Rupp, director of events. "We have about 2,000,000 lights across the grounds. People come from all across the world every single year just to see these lights."

However, the zoo said due to a loss of revenue because of the pandemic the event will not be free this year.

Tickets will cost $5 per person. Capacity will also be limited each day to keep up with CDC social distancing guidelines.

"Everything is outdoors and in the open air. It's just a much different experience this year," Rupp said. "It feels like the zoo is your own environment by yourself."

The ZooLights celebration is sold out, but there are still two nights families can attend for free, December 21 and December 29.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkholiday lightslincoln park zoolocalishmy go towlsbe localishbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Hot chocolate bombs are explosion of fun!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aggies ROBBED! CFP matchups released
Fiery rollover crash shuts down FM 1960 in Atascocita
Driver tries to run after slamming into HPD cruiser
Family prepares vigil for 22-year-old fatally shot by officer
Vehicles hit by bullets in Katy Freeway road rage gunfight
Driver killed in NW Houston crash after hitting tree
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
Show More
A sunny and seasonable Sunday is on tap ahead of a chilly Christmas
Trump floats Powell as special counsel to further extend presidency
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
﻿Houston leaders spread awareness about vaccine and COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News