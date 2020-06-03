How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "How can I help?" It's a sentiment humans are sharing during a time of uncertainty.

As Black Lives Matter protests continue in response to incidents of police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, black communities seek justice from those in power and asking authorities to listen.They are also asking for tangible action from the cities they live in.

The Houston community can be a catalyst to such change by supporting black-owned businesses.

Here are some of the African American-owned businesses in the Houston area that ABC13 has covered through our positive content platform - Localish:

  • The Argyle League

This Texas barbershop has been named the coolest barbershop in the world!



  • Hank's Ice Cream

This is the Houston ice cream shop Beyonce just has to stop at!



  • Burns BBQ


Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?



Turkey Leg Hut in Houston proves it is worth the wait




Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff




When you eat at Triple J's Smokehouse, you're family!




