How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston

As Black Lives Matter protests continue in response to incidents of police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, black communities seek justice from those in power and asking authorities to listen.They are also asking for tangible action from the cities they live in.
The Houston community can be a catalyst to such change by supporting black-owned businesses.
Here are some of the African American-owned businesses in the Houston area that ABC13 has covered through our positive content platform - Localish:
- The Argyle League
- Hank's Ice Cream
- Burns BBQ