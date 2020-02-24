Have You Ever Heard of a Tuba Museum?

The Vincent and Ethel Simonetti Historic Tuba Collection is the world's largest privately held collection of members of the tuba family. Vincent's goal has been to obtain tubas that were produced from the widest variety of tuba manufacturers throughout history. The Collection began with a Cerveny Helicon tuba dating from circa 1910, which Vincent found 1965 Boston while playing tuba in the orchestra for the North American tour of the Russian folk ballet troop, the Moyseev Ballet Company. With a collection of about 330, you'll be hard pressed to find another like it.To visit the Collection, you must make a confirmed appointment at least 24 hours in advance of your visit. To make an appointment, please contact Vincent Simonetti by going to his website, at: