localish

Hanukkah House known around the world for its incredible light display

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every year you'll see thousands of Christmas light events, decorations on neighbors' homes, even displays up at work.

But one father is on a mission to make decorating for Hanukkah more popular.

Philip Grosman started putting out lights for Hanukkah a few years ago at his home in Meyerland, Texas. Over the years it has grown bigger and bigger, with inflatables, wooden dreidels, even giant gelt added to the lawn.

He even has a button so people can listen to Hanukkah music while they enjoy the display. If you want to check it out in person, you can visit the 5100 blk of Carew St, Houston, TX 77096.

You can also check it out on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hanukkahhouse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonholiday lightshanukkahholidayworth the waitfamilyktrkneighborhoodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Drive-thru holiday light show is home to world's largest light tunnel
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
This beloved Tex-Mex restaurant is hard to find, but SO worth it!
Socially distant Santa Claus still coming to town in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Clouds lingering Saturday, rain returns Sunday
Southbound 59 closed at 288 split due to truck rollover
4 fatal shootings in 12 hours across Houston
Oil drilling company claims clothing brand rejected order
Houston council seat to be decided a year after election
Show More
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
Here are 2 major road closures this weekend
Driver who crashed into crowd of people in NYC, injuring 6, is charged
6-year-old believed to have been abducted in north Texas
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
More TOP STORIES News