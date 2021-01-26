localish

Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need

A Philadelphia teacher has come up with a creative way to help feed those in need.

Jane Ellis of Mount Airy is a fourth-grade teacher at Greene Street Friends School in Philadelphia's Germantown section.


As teaching went virtual, Ellis was searching for ways to connect with her students and the community. So she pitched the idea of the "Germantown Fridge" to the school, and they approved it.


The fridge is on the outside of the school surrounded by a wooden shed, so anyone can safely access it 24/7, no questions asked.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail mural to inspire unity, hope
Father-daughter duo turn woodworking hobby into family business
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
Post-it note art raises money for animal shelters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grand jury 'indicted a hero' in deadly botched raid, lawyer says
Harris Co. vaccine waitlist operating again after early error
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Houston home sales shatter records in unprecedented year
Dog that attacked 3-year-old girl to be euthanized
Partly cloudy and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week
Show More
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
Galveston Co. to ditch 'cattle call' vaccine system for a waitlist
Cy-Fair firefighters rescue resident stuck in assisted living center fire
Houston doctor explains possible timeline for end to pandemic
Why we're seeing bluebonnets blooming and it's only January
More TOP STORIES News