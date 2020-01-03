all good

This Ex-Gang Member Is on a Mission to Help Others

Michael Lopez is a former homeless gang member who turned his life around and formed the charity, Mission E.C.H.O, Ex-Cholo Helping Others. They provide food to the homeless and underserved in Downtown Los Angeles every Saturday. Six years ago Michael and his wife went out on a Saturday to give out pizza donuts and coffee, and now it's turned into a family charity that goes out weekly to serve the community. Thanks to an instagram post Michael made, the low rider community reached out to him to support his efforts and make weekly donations. You can follow Mission E.C.H.O here: @mission_echo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lahomeless in southern californiahomelessall goodnonprofitall good news
ALL GOOD
An 11-year old is making headbands to raise money for kids with cancer!
Medical student holds private concerts for hospital patients
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
You can hire this poet to write poetry on demand for you
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of flashing residents in The Heights arrested
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
A.J. Armstrong: Judge to decide what to do with text messages
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Trump says Iranian general should have been 'taken out' years ago
Show More
Was it legal for Trump to order Iranian general's killing?
Crawfish Shack in Crosby just made Friday even better
Deputy hit in suspected drunk driving crash in northeast Houston
Parking and ride hacks for Texans playoff game
Wife's billboard campaign helps husband find kidney donor
More TOP STORIES News