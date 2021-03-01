Dinosaurs come to life at Dino Safari

By Patrick Nagle
RALEIGH -- Grab a prehistoric passport and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globe trotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family.

Get up-close-and-personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex to the giant Spinosaurus while you learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.


Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaurs life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Experts say Johnson & Johnson vaccine production rate is low
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
Grab the jacket & umbrella... cool air moves in Monday
4 people shot in NW Houston road rage incident
Residents still without water at SW Houston apartment complex
Prairie View A&M president reflects on historic career
Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'
Show More
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
Vanessa Bryant wants names of accused LASD deputies disclosed
Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Globes win
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
More TOP STORIES News