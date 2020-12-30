localish

Delaware girl creates Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive to put smiles on young girls' faces

WILMINGTON -- Eight-year-old London Jones is bursting with joy. She had a goal to make Christmas extra special for lots of little girls, so she started Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive.

London's inspiration came from her mother, Tiffany Jones, who is active with the nonprofit What About Our Daughters.


The organization helps mothers in need and has been raising awareness for London's Christmas giveback effort.

London's doll drive will help children in need through various women's support centers and shelters, including SisterHood Inc., The House of Ruth, Unity in the Community and The Covenant House.


She's carrying on a longtime family tradition to give back during the holidays. London hopes every doll brings each special girl a lot of joy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonwpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the Beanblossoms
The most decadent grilled cheese sandwiches EVER!
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who stabbed husband 193 times leaves prison
Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston
4 dead after attempts to get suspect to surrender in standoff
Texas still blocked from taking over HISD's school board
Mardi Gras Galveston 2021 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Top Houston-area doctor gets blunt about slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout
TX elected officials discuss why vaccine is crucial to minorities
Show More
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Man took ex's son out of bath in Spring kidnapping, police say
Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
More TOP STORIES News