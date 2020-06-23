localish

These public schools featured over 800 pieces of student art

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools is featuring over 800 student art pieces in their Virtual Exhibition. The All-City's Visual Arts Exhibition usually takes place at Expo 72, but because of the COVID19 pandemic it's now displayed online.

Over 75 CPS middle schools and high schools are represented in the exhibition, all possible with the partnership with the Design Museum of Chicago. This year they allowed parents and students enter their art, in the past year teachers submitted students' art work.

Charlie Voyda, senior at Disney II Magnet school, said he was thrilled when he saw his photography featured on the website. "I liked the way everything was laid out, I liked the way," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartcoronaviruscpsall goodmural artslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Making detailed art with hole punch scraps
South Side bakery expands during COVID-19
Artists honor Chicago's historic Riverview Amusement Park
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms Moving In, Risk for Flooding
Update on search for Vanessa Guillen expected this morning
Fauci testifies before House at fraught time for pandemic response: LIVE
High volume slowing down COVID-19 relief fund application
Houston could become city worst affected by COVID-19 in US
Suspects detained after shots fired at HPD substation
H-E-B replaces hourly pay raises with permanent raise plan
Show More
Valedictorian has perfect attendance from Pre-K to high school
Living in Houston is getting expensive, study shows
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Protesters try to topple statue of Andrew Jackson
Texas Children's Hospital will now accept adult patients
More TOP STORIES News