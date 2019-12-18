Coolers Turned Into Cat Shelters

A group of neighbors in Illinois decided to convert old coolers into homes for feral cats.

They also dipped into their savings and retirement funds to take the cats to the vet and help find them loving homes.

Gayle Magnuson said they've found homes for 30 cats in the past few months.

Michael Pammer said the coolers make a good shelter because they're well insulated to keep cats warm. He said they fill the coolers with straw for bedding.


Making a cool cat cooler is easy and anyone can start this project in their own community!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
NCAA sanctions UH for football and volleyball violations
Show More
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
Dawn says you're washing your dishes the wrong way
Gerrit Cole looks quite different during Yankees introduction
Light freeze and frost expected Thursday morning
More TOP STORIES News