localish

A National Teapot Show?!

With tea being second only to water as the most popular drink in the world, it's no wonder that it's inspiring the imagination of artists nationwide. The National Teapot Show has been held for over 30 years at Cedar Creek Gallery in Creedmoor, North Carolina. A bastion for fine craft, the gallery has served as a focal point for travelers in search of original handmade art. The show is held every three years and showcases the talents of artists across the United States and Canada. With only a portion being functional, these artists ask what makes a teapot a teapot, while showing off the beauty of their craft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
creedmoorlocalish show (lsh)stroke of geniuslocalishwtvd
LOCALISH
Sisters-in-law donate giant greeting cards to hospitals
Urban farm feeds vulnerable residents during COVID-19
14-year-old South Side native graduates with master's degree
Clowns help 4-year-old celebrate his victory over cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead on Manvel road identified after 30 years
1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid
Christopher Columbus statue in Houston covered in tomato sauce
Deputies searching for driver who hit and killed teen on bike
Pattern shift coming this weekend and beyond
Video of Bar 5015 explosion to be released today
Near drowning of 5-year-old boy at Xtreme park
Show More
Home on 21 acres in Richmond has its own beach and zipline
Immigrants anxious as they await Supreme Court DACA decision
Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old man out of Richmond
Bolton says Trump not 'fit for office' in ABC interview
Statue of Dick Dowling removed from Hermann Park
More TOP STORIES News