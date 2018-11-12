Gov. Greg Abbott deploys 200 Texas firefighters to battle California wildfires

Fire crews from Texas will head to California on Monday to help battle the wildfires.

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KTRK) --
About 200 firefighters from across Texas are headed to California to help battle the wildfires consuming that state.

The call for help came in over the weekend, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the firefighters with 55 fire engines from local fire departments would be deployed to California Monday morning.

"When disaster strikes, it is imperative that the call for help is answered, and that is exactly what these men and women serving in fire departments across Texas are doing," said Governor Abbott in a statement. "As California continues to fight these fires, Texas will be sending its bravest firefighters to aid in their efforts. Our prayers go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating wildfires, and the State of Texas will continue to offer any resources to aid in the recovery process."

After the announcement, it didn't take long for firefighters from New Waverly to sign up to help those in need.

The crew arrived to their station just before 4:30 a.m. to load up into the fire engine and start making the drive to California.

It was not too long ago that we had devastating wildfires in our area and the men going to California know just how destructive and fast-moving these fires can be. They say they are eager to help.

"We fight fire here. We don't do the big wildfires, but we do have some wildfires around here, and we've been through those experiences already. When that call came in, our guys were ready to go," said New Waverly FD District Chief Kevin Traylor.

The crew will be gone at least 14 days, but could stay longer if needed.

They are not sure what role they will play, but they likely will be working to save homes and structures from burning. They plan to meet up with other crews along the way and caravan together from Texas to California.

