WILDFIRE

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 39 firefighters across California

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Union officials say at least 39 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.

International Association of Fire Fighters state service representative Tim Aboudara said Sunday that dozens of other firefighters' homes likely also burned.

Officials have confirmed that 36 firefighters' homes were among thousands destroyed in Northern California, most when the Sierra Foothills city of Paradise was leveled. Three are confirmed lost in a Southern California blaze south of Simi Valley.

The confirmed losses affect more than 110 family members and 75 pets. But all are believed to have escaped with their lives.

Most worked for the state's firefighting agency, but some for the city of Chico and one commuted to the San Francisco Bay Area.

