Lizzo treats Seattle, Minnesota nurses to free lunch during coronavirus pandemic

The University of Washington Medical Center posted a photo of medical staff holding up signs thanking Lizzo for the food.
Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛— UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020
Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP
They also tweeted that supporting the frontline healthcare workers means a lot.
You may remember, Washington State was once considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
"You guys are heroes," - @lizzo— UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 31, 2020
💜💛 #WeGotThisSeattle pic.twitter.com/uupQC5z2kX
The state now ranks seventh across the U.S. with 5,000 total cases. New York leads with more than 66,000 confirmed cases.
Seattle isn't the only place that felt the Lizzo love, she also sent lunch to nurses at Minnesota Health Fairview.
That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️— M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020
If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7
The ER nurses posed with the lunch Lizzo sent them in a photo posted to Twitter.
