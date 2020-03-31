Health & Fitness

Lizzo treats Seattle, Minnesota nurses to free lunch during coronavirus pandemic

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- The staff at an emergency room in Seattle were treated to lunch by pop star, and Alief native, Lizzo!

The University of Washington Medical Center posted a photo of medical staff holding up signs thanking Lizzo for the food.



They also tweeted that supporting the frontline healthcare workers means a lot.

You may remember, Washington State was once considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.



The state now ranks seventh across the U.S. with 5,000 total cases. New York leads with more than 66,000 confirmed cases.

Seattle isn't the only place that felt the Lizzo love, she also sent lunch to nurses at Minnesota Health Fairview.



The ER nurses posed with the lunch Lizzo sent them in a photo posted to Twitter.

