'Live's After Oscar Show' returns for a 9th year

NEW YORK -- For the 9th straight year on the morning after the Oscars, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will take over the stage where the Academy Awards are given out to salute Hollywood's biggest night.
"Live's After Oscar Show" will be back at Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on Monday, February 10 at 9:00 a.m. EST (Go to KellyandRyan.com for local air times).
"The success of 'Live' is a testament to the partnership of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest," said Wendy McMahon, President of ABC Owned Television Stations. "Their hard work, professionalism, and infectious chemistry drive the show's performance, making their connection to millions of people every day look effortless."
The idea is to take fans along with them into what WABC-TV President and General Manager Debra O'Connell calls the "heart and excitement of the Oscar experience."
"Every single member of the 'Live' cast and crew has put forth a herculean effort to broadcast this live special, and being able to share this moment with millions of viewers, and seeing the positive ratings, makes all the time and energy worth it," O'Connell said.
The special will include the TV debut of GRAMMY-nominated Pop Superstar Kesha's new song, 'Tonight,' off of her acclaimed latest album 'High Road'."
On the heels of last year's iconic show open with Kelly and Ryan's salute to "A Star is Born," this year they are raising the bar with a loving and hilarious pre-taped homage to the 2020 Oscar-nominated motion pictures.
In addition, entertainment reporter, author and TV host MARIA MENOUNOS is on board to host a special Facebook Live pre-show, as Kelly and Ryan countdown to the live broadcast. She'll also team up with "Queer Eye" star JONATHAN VAN NESS to break down the fashions and style trends for Ripa, Seacrest, and the "Live" audience.
All of this is in addition to Kelly and Ryan highlighting the standout moments from the night before, with exclusive backstage interviews that capture the emotions of the winners minutes after they accept their Oscar statuettes.
"Live" also showcases the iconic Oscars red carpet, capturing the glamorous looks of Hollywood's A-list celebrities as they make their way toward the Dolby Theatre.
Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
