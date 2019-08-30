Live On Location: Previous Segments



Check Later For Previous Segments

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase
2 adults and 5-year-old child dead in possible murder-suicide
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Police believe fire at west Houston church was intentionally set
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
Show More
The difference between TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry
Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 3 hurricane
J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before game
Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
More TOP STORIES News