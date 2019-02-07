HPD motorcycle officer hit in crash on I-45 southbound at N. Main St.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A crash involving a Houston Police Department motorcycle officer has shut down the North Freeway southbound at N. Main Street.

SkyEye is over the scene where the officer was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a police escort.

EMBED More News Videos

An HPD motorcycle officer was hit in a crash and taken to the hospital.



Police say the officer was hit, but have not given further details on the crash.

There's no word yet on his condition.



ABC13 traffic anchor Katherine Whaley has alternate routes.

Live traffic map
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentmotorcycle accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Masked burglars break into James Avery store in NE Harris Co.
HPD Chief Acevedo testifies about gun control to Congress
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Scaffolding collapse injures 3 in downtown Fort Worth
Pasadena ISD worker charged with super aggravated sex assault
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Dad leaves baby on train after stepping off for smoke break
Show More
Houston Islamic society treasurer suspended over transactions
Ex-NFL QB Vince Young apologizes after DWI arrest
Authorities investigate a murder in Florida of a Houston man
Digital Deal of the Day
Business fading away after medians inconvenience customers
More News