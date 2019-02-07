EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5125298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An HPD motorcycle officer was hit in a crash and taken to the hospital.

This was the scene as we approached the accident site. HPD motorcycle Officer hit on North Freeway pic.twitter.com/NQt7vgnqhf — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 7, 2019

Motorcycle officer struck on the southbound lanes at the North Freeway, the officer was injured and has taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/kZxuoFklmF — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 7, 2019

A crash involving a Houston Police Department motorcycle officer has shut down the North Freeway southbound at N. Main Street.SkyEye is over the scene where the officer was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a police escort.Police say the officer was hit, but have not given further details on the crash.There's no word yet on his condition.ABC13 traffic anchor Katherine Whaley has alternate routes.