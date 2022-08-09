'Little Red Robbing Hood' suspect wanted after holding up northwest Houston bank, FBI says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man they call "Little Red Robbing Hood" after allegedly holding up a bank in northwest Houston on Saturday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Investigators said the suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank inside the Food Town at 5367 Antoine Drive, approached the counter, and presented a threatening note demanding cash.

In fear for her life, the teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled the scene, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s, wearing black pants, a white N95 face mask, and a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.