East Texas Little League coach accused of sexually abusing boys on his team pleads guilty to charges

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- An East Texas Little League coach pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation charges.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Adam Dale Isaacks, from Lumberton, sexually abused eight boys who were on his baseball team, and several of the victims went out of state with him.

The boys were between 9 and 11 years old the time of the offenses, officials said.

Isaaks was coach and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization, which is just northeast of Beaumont.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of sexual activity on Wednesday.

He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, and his sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.